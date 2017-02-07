10:52 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dayton holds off St.…

Dayton holds off St. Joseph’s 77-70 behind Pollard’s 19 PTs

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:59 pm 02/07/2017 10:59pm
Share

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kendall Pollard scored 19 points, Charles Cooke added 16 points and Dayton took control in the second half on its way to a 77-70 win against Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.

Pollard’s jumper put Dayton up 55-44 with 10:52 left. Following Jai Williams’ dunk for the Hawks, Cooke hit a 3 and Xeyrius Williams added a jumper less than a minute later to put the Flyers up 60-46.

But St. Joseph’s promptly went on a 17-6 run and closed to within 66-63 on Lamarr Kimble’s 3 with 3:42 to play. Kimble scored nine points during the outburst, but the Hawks couldn’t get closer. Williams countered with a layup and Scoochie Smith added a 3 to blunt the comeback.

Dayton (18-5, 9-2 Atlantic 10) pushed the pace and outscored St. Joseph’s 18-2 in fast-break points.

Smith finished with 13 points and Williams had 11 for the Flyers.

Kimble led St. Joseph’s (10-13, 3-8) with 25 points and 10 assists —his first career double-double — and Charlie Brown scored 17.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dayton holds off St.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball