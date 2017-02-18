5:00 pm, February 18, 2017
62° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dayton downs St. Bonaventure…

Dayton downs St. Bonaventure 76-72 behind Smith’s 19 pts

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:54 pm 02/18/2017 04:54pm
Share

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Scoochie Smith scored 19 points, shooting 11 for 14 from the foul line, Kendall Pollard added 16 points and Dayton beat Saint Bonaventure 76-72 on Saturday.

Jaylen Adams made a 3 to bring the Bonnies to within 74-72 with 3 seconds left, but Darrell Davis sealed the win for Dayton (21-5, 12-2 Atlantic 10) with a pair of free throws with .9 second left. Dayton shot 28 for 39 from the line.

The Bonnies led 34-28 at halftime, and Kyle Davis’ layup with 11:20 left put the Flyers on top the rest of the way.

Dayton outscored St. Bonaventure (16-10, 8-6) 16-9 after intermission to secure the lead. Charles Cooke scored 13 for the Flyers, which trailed by as many as 15 in the first half.

Adams scored a career high 35 points for the Bonnies and made 15 for 17 from the foul line. Matt Mobley added 14 points before fouling out.

Dayton and Virginia Commonwealth (22-5, 12-2) remain deadlocked atop the conference standings.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dayton downs St. Bonaventure…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball