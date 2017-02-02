5:18 am, February 4, 2017
Day has 31 with 15 boards, No. 24 Syracuse rips Pitt 94-65

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:24 pm 02/02/2017 09:24pm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Briana Day scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, and Brittney Sykes added 25 points to lead No. 24 Syracuse to a 94-65 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Sykes made 10 of 14 free throws and Day was perfect on seven as the Orange (16-7, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) went 25 of 32 from the line, outscoring the Panthers by 18. Gabby Cooper added 15 points and Alexis Peterson had 12.

Trailing 18-17 after one quarter, Cooper hit a 3-pointer and Sykes scored the next five to put the Orange up for good. They added an 11-2 run to make it 38-25 before the Panthers cut it to 42-36 at the half.

Syracuse then scored the first eight points of the third quarter and after a Pitt 3 scored the next 16, half by Day. Capped by a 3-point play by Sykes, the Orange made it a 33-8 run for a 74-44 lead with 1:12 left in the third quarter.

Alayna Gribble had 23 points and Laista Walters 17 for Pitt (12-10, 3-6).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
