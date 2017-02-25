Daum nets 30 in South Dakota State’s win over Denver

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting and made three 3-pointers to help South Dakota State beat Denver 88-64 on Saturday.

A.J. Hess added 14 points. Chris Howell and Skyler Flatten added 11 each for the Jackrabbits (15-16, 8-8 Summit).

South Dakota State had a 25-8 run to build a 41-24 lead late in the first half and led by at least 17 throughout the second.

Joe Rosga had 15 points and C.J. Bobbitt had 13 for the Pioneers (16-13, 8-8). Denver’s bench outscored the Jackrabbits 64-21.

South Dakota State made 14 of 28 from 3-point range and 33 of 58 (56.9 percent) overall. Denver made 41.7 percent from both the arc and the field.