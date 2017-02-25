8:12 pm, February 25, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Daum nets 30 in…

Daum nets 30 in South Dakota State’s win over Denver

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 8:05 pm 02/25/2017 08:05pm
Share

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting and made three 3-pointers to help South Dakota State beat Denver 88-64 on Saturday.

A.J. Hess added 14 points. Chris Howell and Skyler Flatten added 11 each for the Jackrabbits (15-16, 8-8 Summit).

South Dakota State had a 25-8 run to build a 41-24 lead late in the first half and led by at least 17 throughout the second.

Joe Rosga had 15 points and C.J. Bobbitt had 13 for the Pioneers (16-13, 8-8). Denver’s bench outscored the Jackrabbits 64-21.

South Dakota State made 14 of 28 from 3-point range and 33 of 58 (56.9 percent) overall. Denver made 41.7 percent from both the arc and the field.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Daum nets 30 in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball