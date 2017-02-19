12:32 am, February 19, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Two D. Webster hoops…

Two D. Webster hoops players charged after fight at game

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:23 am 02/19/2017 12:23am
Share

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police have charged two members of the Daniel Webster men’s basketball team after a fight during a game that required 25 officers to restore order.

Nashua authorities say guard Marquise Caudill assaulted a player from the opposing team Saturday and threatened an officer working a security detail who tried to stop him. They also said teammate Antwaun Boyd appeared to be inciting an already hostile crowd that had surrounded the officer.

According to its website, Southern Vermont was playing Daniel Webster, which forfeited the game.

The 22-year-old Caudill, of Windsor, Connecticut, is being held on $50,000 cash bail on assault, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct charges. The 23-year-old Boyd, from Stamford, Connecticut, was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and released after bail was posted. It wasn’t immediately known if either is represented by a lawyer.

One other person, 43-year-old Elizabeth Morris of Malden, Massachusetts, also was charged in connection with the disturbance. She was released after bail was posted.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Two D. Webster hoops…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball