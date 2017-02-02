12:51 am, February 2, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » CS Northridge wins shootout…

CS Northridge wins shootout with Long Beach State, 108-98

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 12:29 am 02/02/2017 12:29am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tavrion Dawson, the reigning Big West Conference Player of the Week, scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to ignite Cal State Northridge’s 108-98 shootout victory over Long Beach State Wednesday night.

Already the conference leader in points per game coming into the contest (77.7 ppg), the Matadors scored in triple digits for the first time since a 106-105 double overtime loss to UC Riverside in 2014.

Dawson hit 10 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. Darin Johnson converted 12 of 14 from the free throw line and contributed 23 points while Kendall Smith added 23 points, hitting 9 of 10 from the line.

The Matadors (10-12, 6-3) held a five-point advantage at intermission, 50-45, and the two teams combined to score 111 points in the second half.

Roschon Prince and Justin Bibbins scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead Long Beach State (9-15, 4-4).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » CS Northridge wins shootout…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball