11:44 pm, February 4, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » CS Bakersfield rallies in…

CS Bakersfield rallies in final minutes, beats Grand Canyon

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:38 pm 02/04/2017 11:38pm
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Dedrick Basile drilled a 3-pointer and Matt Smith followed with a layup as Cal State Bakersfield rallied in the final minutes on Saturday night to beat Grand Canyon 65-62.

Grand Canyon led 57-52 with 5:29 left in the game. Smith and Jaylin Airington hit back-to-back layups to close to 57-56 and took a 61-60 lead when Basile hit the trey with 1:35 left. Airington made two free throws in the final 22 seconds to seal the win.

The Roadrunners (15-7, 6-1), who have won four straight and seven of their last eight, remain in second place in the Western Athletic Conference.

Basile was 5 of 8 from the floor, making 2 of 3 from distance, for 14 points. Smith and Brent Wrapp added 11 apiece for the Roadrunners, who shot 52 percent while limiting Grand Canyon to 10-of-29 shooting in the second half.

Joshua Braun led Grand Canyon (15-9, 4-3) with 16 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » CS Bakersfield rallies in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball