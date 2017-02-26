12:43 am, February 26, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » CS Bakersfield clinches first…

CS Bakersfield clinches first WAC regular-season title

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:22 am 02/26/2017 12:22am
Share

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Damiyne Durham scored 18 points, Dedrick Basile added 16 and Cal State Bakersfield beat Chicago State 69-49 on Saturday night to clinch the program’s first Western Athletic Conference regular-season title.

The Roadrunners (21-7, 12-1) have won ten straight and conclude the regular season at home against Grand Canyon (24-5, 10-3). Chicago State (6-24, 1-12) has lost nine in a row.

Durham was 7 of 14 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Basile was 6-of-16 shooting with four 3s and Jaylin Airington chipped in 14 points for Cal State Bakersfield.

Anthony Eaves scored 14 points and Deionte Simmons had 13 to lead Chicago State, which shot just 14 of 55 (25.5 percent) from the field.

The Roadrunners had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and closed on a 17-5 run for a 35-13 advantage at the break.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » CS Bakersfield clinches first…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball