Cromer with 32 points helps ETSU beat Furman 93-81 in OT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — T.J. Cromer scored a career-high 32 points and East Tennessee State beat Furman 93-81 in overtime on Wednesday night in a battle for dominance atop the Southern Conference.

Cromer and A.J. Merriweather sank back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 13-4 surge to start the overtime period, thrusting the Buccaneers (23-6, 13-3) into an 86-78 lead with 1:38 to go and they cruised to the win from there.

The Buccaneers moved a half-game ahead of Furman (20-10, 13-4) in conference standings.

Tevin Glass added 17 points and 11 rebounds, David Burrell had 12 points and Desonta Bradford 11.

Furman led 71-70 near the end of regulation when Burrell made a dunk and Cromer sank a pair of free throws to put ETSU up 74-71 with 11 seconds left. Furman’s John Davis III hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to tie it at 74 forcing overtime.

Devin Sibley had 19 points for the Paladins.