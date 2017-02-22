11:09 pm, February 22, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cromer with 32 points…

Cromer with 32 points helps ETSU beat Furman 93-81 in OT

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:42 pm 02/22/2017 10:42pm
Share

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — T.J. Cromer scored a career-high 32 points and East Tennessee State beat Furman 93-81 in overtime on Wednesday night in a battle for dominance atop the Southern Conference.

Cromer and A.J. Merriweather sank back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 13-4 surge to start the overtime period, thrusting the Buccaneers (23-6, 13-3) into an 86-78 lead with 1:38 to go and they cruised to the win from there.

The Buccaneers moved a half-game ahead of Furman (20-10, 13-4) in conference standings.

Tevin Glass added 17 points and 11 rebounds, David Burrell had 12 points and Desonta Bradford 11.

Furman led 71-70 near the end of regulation when Burrell made a dunk and Cromer sank a pair of free throws to put ETSU up 74-71 with 11 seconds left. Furman’s John Davis III hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to tie it at 74 forcing overtime.

Devin Sibley had 19 points for the Paladins.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cromer with 32 points…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball