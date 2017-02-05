10:17 pm, February 5, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Creighton's 22 helps Memphis…

Creighton’s 22 helps Memphis women upset No. 20 USF 62-57

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 8:43 pm 02/05/2017 08:43pm
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cheyenne Creighton scored 22 points and Breigha Wilder-Cochran made four clutch free throws and Memphis defeated No. 20 South Florida on Sunday night.

Wilder-Cochran made two free throws with 25.4 and 15.9 seconds remaining, both times giving the Tigers a two-possession lead. Those were the only points of the game for the 61 percent free throw shooter.

Memphis (11-12, 4-6 American) started the game by making 8 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers. USF had a brief one point lead early in the second quarter and again in the third. The Bulls cut a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to 54-53 on a basket by Laia Flores with 2:11 to go. Creighton’s three points had the lead at four with a minute left.

Brea Elmore added 17 points for Memphis, which lost by 30 at South Florida

Maria Jespersen had 20 and Kitja Laksa 16 for the Bulls (18-4, 7-2), who shot 35 percent and went 5 of 24 behind the arc.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Creighton's 22 helps Memphis…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball