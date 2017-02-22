6:36 pm, February 22, 2017
Creighton suspends injured Maurice Watson for misconduct

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:15 pm 02/22/2017 06:15pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson, who is out for the season because of a major knee injury, has been suspended from all athletic-related activities for misconduct.

The university announced Wednesday that the suspension started Feb. 13 and is “for alleged actions that are contrary to university policies and core values.”

Watson will not be allowed to participate in senior day activities on Feb. 28. No other details were released.

Watson was a candidate for the Wooden Award as college basketball’s top player until he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Jan. 16. At the time, the Bluejays were 18-1, and Watson ranked first in the nation with 8.5 assists per game. Creighton is 4-4 since Watson got hurt.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Education News Latest News NCAA Basketball
