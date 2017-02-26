6:41 pm, February 26, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Kurt Busch takes the checkered flag in another classic finish to the Daytona 500. It's Busch's third victory at Daytona.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Creighton point guard turns…

Creighton point guard turns himself into authorities

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 6:23 pm 02/26/2017 06:23pm
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. (10) dribbles in the lane against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb. Police said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 that Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson Jr. is a suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Omaha. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. has turned himself into Omaha authorities in response to an arrest warrant.

Omaha Police said Watson turned himself in Sunday afternoon and was booked on a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Watson’s attorneys told the Omaha World-Herald that Watson had been driving to Omaha from Philadelphia since Friday.

A police report says a 19-year-old woman told investigators that Watson had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her early in the morning Feb. 4.

Watson’s attorney, Stu Dornan, has said Watson denies the allegations.

The university announced Wednesday that Watson had been suspended from all athletic-related activities since Feb. 13. The 23-year-old senior point guard suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Creighton point guard turns…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball