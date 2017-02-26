Creighton point guard turns himself into authorities

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. has turned himself into Omaha authorities in response to an arrest warrant.

Omaha Police said Watson turned himself in Sunday afternoon and was booked on a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Watson’s attorneys told the Omaha World-Herald that Watson had been driving to Omaha from Philadelphia since Friday.

A police report says a 19-year-old woman told investigators that Watson had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her early in the morning Feb. 4.

Watson’s attorney, Stu Dornan, has said Watson denies the allegations.

The university announced Wednesday that Watson had been suspended from all athletic-related activities since Feb. 13. The 23-year-old senior point guard suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.