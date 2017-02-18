Cook scores 17; Princeton tops Brown for 13th straight win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Steven Cook hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Amir Bell scored 13 on 5-of-8 shooting and Princeton beat Brown 66-51 on Saturday night for its 13th consecutive win.

Pete Miller made all four of his field-goal attempts and added 10 points for Princeton (17-6, 10-0 Ivy League).

Spencer Weisz hit a 3 to open the scoring, Cook made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 15 with 8:46 left in the half and the Tigers, who never trailed, took a 33-17 lead into the break. An 11-3 run made it 44-23 with 14:43 to play and Brown never got closer than down 12 from there.

Steven Spieth had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Brown (11-15, 2-8), which has lost five straight. Tavon Blackmon added 11 points and Travis Fuller scored eight with nine rebounds.

Princeton made 10 of 23 from 3-point range and the Bears, who made just 6 of 19 first-half field-goal attempts, shot 39 percent overall.