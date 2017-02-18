9:31 pm, February 18, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cook scores 17; Princeton…

Cook scores 17; Princeton tops Brown for 13th straight win

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 9:10 pm 02/18/2017 09:10pm
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Steven Cook hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Amir Bell scored 13 on 5-of-8 shooting and Princeton beat Brown 66-51 on Saturday night for its 13th consecutive win.

Pete Miller made all four of his field-goal attempts and added 10 points for Princeton (17-6, 10-0 Ivy League).

Spencer Weisz hit a 3 to open the scoring, Cook made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 15 with 8:46 left in the half and the Tigers, who never trailed, took a 33-17 lead into the break. An 11-3 run made it 44-23 with 14:43 to play and Brown never got closer than down 12 from there.

Steven Spieth had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Brown (11-15, 2-8), which has lost five straight. Tavon Blackmon added 11 points and Travis Fuller scored eight with nine rebounds.

Princeton made 10 of 23 from 3-point range and the Bears, who made just 6 of 19 first-half field-goal attempts, shot 39 percent overall.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cook scores 17; Princeton…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball