Colorado State holds off Wyoming 78-73, wins 4th straight

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Gian Clavell scored 20 points, Emmanuel Omogbo scored 19 and grabbed 16 rebounds for his 15th double-double this season as Colorado State held off a late surge to defeat Wyoming 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Prentiss Nixon scored seven of his 16 points in the final 34 seconds, burying a 3-pointer and making four straight free throws as Colorado State (18-9, 10-4 Mountain West Conference) won its fourth in a row and broke a string of five straight Wyoming wins in the cross-border rivalry series.

Clavell blocked two shots — one stopping the Cowboys from making it a two-point game in the final seconds.

After trailing by as many as 10 through the second half, Wyoming came within 70-69 with 1:03 remaining, and made it 73-71 on a Justin James bucket. Louis Adams hit two free throws to make it 75-73, but Clavell blocked a James jumper and Omogbo grabbed the board.

James led Wyoming (16-11, 6-8) with 23 points and Alan Herndon added 15 with 12 rebounds.