Colorado State beats Utah State 69-52

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:06 pm 02/07/2017 11:06pm
Colorado State forward Nico Carvacho looks to grab an offensive rebound against Utah State Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. (Brian Smith/Fort Collins Coloradoan via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Gian Clavell scored 24 points with six 3-pointers and Colorado State beat Utah State 69-52 on Tuesday night to win its second straight.

Nico Carvacho and Prentiss Nixon scored 11 apiece, Emmanuel Omogbo added 10 points with 14 rebounds, and the Rams (16-9, 8-4 Mountain West) made 13 of 30 from behind the arc (43.3 percent).

Carvacho made a layup and a dunk, Omogbo added a layup, and the Rams had a 17-point lead on Clavell’s two free throws early in the second half. The Aggies trimmed the deficit to nine, 43-34, with a 10-2 run capped by Jalen Moore’s 3-pointer, but Colorado State pulled away to its largest lead, 66-48, on back-to-back 3-pointers by Clavell.

Quinn Taylor scored 11 points and Moore and Julion Pearre added 10 apiece for Utah State (10-13, 14-8), which has lost two straight.

