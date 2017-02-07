Colorado State beats Utah State 69-52

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Gian Clavell scored 24 points with six 3-pointers and Colorado State beat Utah State 69-52 on Tuesday night to win its second straight.

Nico Carvacho and Prentiss Nixon scored 11 apiece, Emmanuel Omogbo added 10 points with 14 rebounds, and the Rams (16-9, 8-4 Mountain West) made 13 of 30 from behind the arc (43.3 percent).

Carvacho made a layup and a dunk, Omogbo added a layup, and the Rams had a 17-point lead on Clavell’s two free throws early in the second half. The Aggies trimmed the deficit to nine, 43-34, with a 10-2 run capped by Jalen Moore’s 3-pointer, but Colorado State pulled away to its largest lead, 66-48, on back-to-back 3-pointers by Clavell.

Quinn Taylor scored 11 points and Moore and Julion Pearre added 10 apiece for Utah State (10-13, 14-8), which has lost two straight.