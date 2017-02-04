College of Charleston rides Chealey in 71-58 win over Elon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Chealey scored 20 points and Jarrell Brantley had 11 points and 14 rebounds and College of Charleston beat Elon 71-58 on Saturday for its third-straight win.

Charleston erased a 28-22 halftime deficit and used a 7-0 run for a brief lead. Dainan Swoope had a 3 to put Elon back up and Brian Dawkins added a 3 for the Phoenix for a five-point lead.

Chealey’s 3 with 11:42 remaining put the Cougars up for good at 41-38. Chealey went on his own personal 8-0 run in a 70-second span to ice the game.

College of Charleston (19-6, 10-2 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 23 for 55 from the floor (42 percent) to 20 for 60 (33) for the Phoenix.

Brian Dawkins led Elon (15-10, 7-5) with a career-high 29 points and Dmitri Thompson added 10 points and Tyler Seibring hauled in a career-high 13 rebounds. The loss ended the Phoenix’s five-game win streak.