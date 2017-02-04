4:40 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College of Charleston rides…

College of Charleston rides Chealey in 71-58 win over Elon

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 8:00 pm 02/04/2017 08:00pm
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Chealey scored 20 points and Jarrell Brantley had 11 points and 14 rebounds and College of Charleston beat Elon 71-58 on Saturday for its third-straight win.

Charleston erased a 28-22 halftime deficit and used a 7-0 run for a brief lead. Dainan Swoope had a 3 to put Elon back up and Brian Dawkins added a 3 for the Phoenix for a five-point lead.

Chealey’s 3 with 11:42 remaining put the Cougars up for good at 41-38. Chealey went on his own personal 8-0 run in a 70-second span to ice the game.

College of Charleston (19-6, 10-2 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 23 for 55 from the floor (42 percent) to 20 for 60 (33) for the Phoenix.

Brian Dawkins led Elon (15-10, 7-5) with a career-high 29 points and Dmitri Thompson added 10 points and Tyler Seibring hauled in a career-high 13 rebounds. The loss ended the Phoenix’s five-game win streak.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College of Charleston rides…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball