College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 11:00 pm 02/23/2017 11:00pm
Thursday, Feb. 23
EAST

CCSU 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 53

George Washington 83, UMass 67

James Madison 70, Drexel 64

LIU Brooklyn 62, Mount St. Mary’s 58

Marist 87, Quinnipiac 74

NJIT 88, SC-Upstate 87

Robert Morris 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 76

St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Sacred Heart 64

Wagner 69, Bryant 66

SOUTH

Charlotte 83, W. Kentucky 77

Coll. of Charleston 78, Delaware 65

E. Kentucky 68, Jacksonville St. 65

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Stetson 70

Georgia 60, Alabama 55

High Point 59, Campbell 49

Hofstra 96, William & Mary 82

Houston Baptist 81, McNeese St. 79

Liberty 61, Longwood 45

Lipscomb 85, Kennesaw St. 74

New Orleans 82, Stephen F. Austin 65

North Florida 73, Jacksonville 69

Northeastern 105, Elon 104, 2OT

Old Dominion 86, Marshall 65

Radford 59, Presbyterian 57

UNC-Wilmington 83, Towson 78

UT Martin 76, Austin Peay 72

UTEP 60, FAU 55

UTSA 69, FIU 67

Winthrop 86, Charleston Southern 72

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 87, Memphis 74

IUPUI 83, Fort Wayne 82

Michigan St. 88, Nebraska 72

SE Missouri 82, Murray St. 69

Seattle 86, Rio Grande 77

South Dakota 92, W. Illinois 81

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana Tech 85, North Texas 67

Nicholls 77, Incarnate Word 68

Rice 72, Southern Miss. 71, OT

Tulsa 82, South Florida 68

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 82, Chicago St. 59

UCLA 87, Arizona St. 75

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
