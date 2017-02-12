College Basketball Scores

Hartford 87, Mass.-Lowell 84, OT
Holy Cross 61, Lehigh 45
Iona 90, Niagara 76
New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 55
Penn 82, Cornell 63
Stony Brook 67, Maine 66
Vermont 77, UMBC 74
Temple 74, Memphis 62
Michigan 75, Indiana 63
N. Iowa 55, Missouri St. 52
UC Irvine 72, Hawaii 58
___
