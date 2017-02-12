6:18 pm, February 12, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 6:00 pm 02/12/2017 06:00pm
Sunday, Feb. 12
EAST

Hartford 87, Mass.-Lowell 84, OT

Holy Cross 61, Lehigh 45

Iona 90, Niagara 76

New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 55

Penn 82, Cornell 63

Stony Brook 67, Maine 66

Vermont 77, UMBC 74

SOUTH

Temple 74, Memphis 62

MIDWEST

Michigan 75, Indiana 63

N. Iowa 55, Missouri St. 52

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 72, Hawaii 58

___

