College Basketball Scores

Boston U. 78, Loyola (Md.) 63
Georgetown 80, Marquette 62
Minnesota 72, Rutgers 63
Mount St. Mary’s 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70
West Virginia 85, Kansas St. 66
Florida 71, Texas A&M 62
Wake Forest 88, NC State 58
Winthrop 77, Gardner-Webb 71
Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 74
___
