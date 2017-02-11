3:18 pm, February 11, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 2:59 pm 02/11/2017 02:59pm
Saturday, Feb. 11
EAST

Boston U. 78, Loyola (Md.) 63

Georgetown 80, Marquette 62

Minnesota 72, Rutgers 63

Mount St. Mary’s 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70

West Virginia 85, Kansas St. 66

SOUTH

Florida 71, Texas A&M 62

Wake Forest 88, NC State 58

Winthrop 77, Gardner-Webb 71

MIDWEST

Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 74

___

