NCAA Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 2:00 am 02/08/2017 02:00am
Tuesday, Feb. 7
EAST

Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45

Penn St. 70, Maryland 64

Princeton 64, Penn 49

Rhode Island 70, UMass 62

Siena 81, Iona 79

Villanova 75, Georgetown 64

SOUTH

Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT

Auburn 98, Mississippi St. 92

Florida 72, Georgia 60

Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58

Kentucky 92, LSU 85

Memphis 66, Tulsa 44

NC A&T 86, Allen 78

Syracuse 82, Clemson 81

MIDWEST

Akron 65, Ball St. 63

Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT

Butler 68, Marquette 65

Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87

Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Illinois 68, Northwestern 61

Illinois St. 82, Drake 53

Michigan 86, Michigan St. 57

Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81

Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57

W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55

SOUTHWEST

TCU 62, Texas Tech 61

Texas 67, Iowa St. 65

Vanderbilt 72, Arkansas 59

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 69, Utah St. 52

San Jose St. 76, San Diego St. 71

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
