College Basketball Scores

Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45
Penn St. 70, Maryland 64
Princeton 64, Penn 49
Rhode Island 70, UMass 62
Siena 81, Iona 79
Villanova 75, Georgetown 64
Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT
Auburn 98, Mississippi St. 92
Florida 72, Georgia 60
Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58
Kentucky 92, LSU 85
Memphis 66, Tulsa 44
NC A&T 86, Allen 78
Syracuse 82, Clemson 81
Akron 65, Ball St. 63
Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT
Butler 68, Marquette 65
Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87
Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Illinois 68, Northwestern 61
Illinois St. 82, Drake 53
Michigan 86, Michigan St. 57
Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81
Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57
W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55
TCU 62, Texas Tech 61
Texas 67, Iowa St. 65
Vanderbilt 72, Arkansas 59
Colorado St. 69, Utah St. 52
San Jose St. 76, San Diego St. 71
