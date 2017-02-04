4:14 pm, February 4, 2017
NCAA Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 3:59 pm 02/04/2017 03:59pm
Saturday, Feb. 4
EAST

Colgate 55, Navy 52

Lehigh 70, American U. 55

Mass.-Lowell 60, Binghamton 59

Rutgers 70, Penn St. 68

Seton Hall 68, Georgetown 66, OT

Syracuse 66, Virginia 62

UMBC 83, Maine 71

Wagner 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

SOUTH

Duke 72, Pittsburgh 64

East Carolina 74, Tulane 65

Furman 99, The Citadel 91

Gardner-Webb 90, Longwood 64

Purdue 73, Maryland 72

MIDWEST

Dayton 90, Duquesne 53

Green Bay 86, Valparaiso 69

Ohio 85, Akron 70

SOUTHWEST

TCU 78, Texas 63

___

