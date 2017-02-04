College Basketball Scores

Colgate 55, Navy 52
Lehigh 70, American U. 55
Mass.-Lowell 60, Binghamton 59
Rutgers 70, Penn St. 68
Seton Hall 68, Georgetown 66, OT
Syracuse 66, Virginia 62
UMBC 83, Maine 71
Wagner 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
Duke 72, Pittsburgh 64
East Carolina 74, Tulane 65
Furman 99, The Citadel 91
Gardner-Webb 90, Longwood 64
Purdue 73, Maryland 72
Dayton 90, Duquesne 53
Green Bay 86, Valparaiso 69
Ohio 85, Akron 70
TCU 78, Texas 63
___
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.