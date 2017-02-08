9:12 pm, February 8, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Colgate pulls away from…

Colgate pulls away from Army at the end in a 70-58 win

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:10 pm 02/08/2017 09:10pm
Share

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman scored 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting and collected seven rebounds to lead Colgate past Army 70-58 on Wednesday night.

It’s the second time this season the Raiders have won back-to-back and now are winners of five their last seven.

Colgate (9-17, 7-6 Patriot League) led 31-25 at halftime and used a 6-0 run to start the second half when Malcolm Regisford made 1 of 2 free throws sandwiched between a layup and 3-pointer by Rayman.

Jacob Kessler scored with 4:34 to play and Army trailed 55-54. But Jordan Swopshire’s 3 started a 15-4 run to close the game for the Raiders.

Sean O’Brien scored 15 points for Colgate and Swopshire finished with 14 points. Rayman was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and the Raiders were 10 for 21 behind the arc.

Tommy Funk led Army with 13 points and Matt Wilson added 12.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Colgate pulls away from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball