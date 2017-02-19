2:02 am, February 19, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Coggins scores 26; Cal State Fullerton beats UC Davis 79-72

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 1:01 am 02/19/2017 01:01am
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tre Coggins scored 26 points to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 79-72 victory over Big West Conference leader UC Davis on Saturday night for its third straight win.

The Titans (13-12, 7-5 Big West) are a game back of UC Davis (16-11, 8-4), which entered the game tied with UC Irvine atop the conference standings.

Kyle Allman added 17 points for Cal State Fullerton. Brynton Lemar scored 20 points for the Aggies, and is five shy of 1,000 career points.

UC Davis pulled to 37-36 with 14 minutes left before Coggins made a 3-pointer, sparking a 23-12 surge to stretch the Titans’ lead to 60-48. Coggins hit his third 3-pointer to make it 69-58 with 1:35 remaining.

The Aggies cut the deficit to 75-70 with 31 seconds to go. Austen Awosika, who finished with 11 points, shot 4 of 4 from the line to seal it for the Titans.

