5:16 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Coggins leads Cal State…

Coggins leads Cal State Fullerton in 79-53 rout of UCSB

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:47 pm 02/02/2017 11:47pm
Share

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tre Coggins scored 22 points and Cal State Fullerton routed UC Santa Barbara 79-53 on Thursday night.

Cal State Fullerton (10-11, 4-4 Big West) has won back-to-back games and snapped a five-game losing streak against the Gauchos (3-17, 1-7).

Coggins was 8 of 15 from the field and made six 3-pointers to lead five Titans in double figures. Cal State Fullerton finished 30-of-60 shooting (50 percent) from the field.

Maxwell Kupchak scored 10 points for UC Santa Barbara.

The Titans closed the first half on a 24-10 run for a 39-25 halftime lead. Coggins made a 3-pointer, then forced a steal and made a layup and Cal State Fullerton had a 21-point lead about three minutes into the second half.

UC Santa Barbara has lost five straight, the last four while being held under 58 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Coggins leads Cal State…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball