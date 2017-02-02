Coggins leads Cal State Fullerton in 79-53 rout of UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tre Coggins scored 22 points and Cal State Fullerton routed UC Santa Barbara 79-53 on Thursday night.

Cal State Fullerton (10-11, 4-4 Big West) has won back-to-back games and snapped a five-game losing streak against the Gauchos (3-17, 1-7).

Coggins was 8 of 15 from the field and made six 3-pointers to lead five Titans in double figures. Cal State Fullerton finished 30-of-60 shooting (50 percent) from the field.

Maxwell Kupchak scored 10 points for UC Santa Barbara.

The Titans closed the first half on a 24-10 run for a 39-25 halftime lead. Coggins made a 3-pointer, then forced a steal and made a layup and Cal State Fullerton had a 21-point lead about three minutes into the second half.

UC Santa Barbara has lost five straight, the last four while being held under 58 points.