Coates leads No. 4 South Carolina past Arkansas, 79-49

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alaina Coates put together her second straight dominating performance, scoring 18 points and grabbing a career-best 19 rebounds as No. 4 South Carolina rolled to a 79-49 win over Arkansas on Sunday.

The double-double is the 14th of the season for Coates and 55th of her career with the Gamecocks (20-2, 10-1 Southeastern Conference), who have won eight straight games against the Razorbacks.

Coates was 8 of 11 from the field and finished with four assists. On Thursday, she scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a win over No. 25 Kentucky, South Carolina’s first game following a home loss to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4 senior carried over her domination to the first half on Sunday, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Gamecocks built a 43-25 halftime lead.

A’ja Wilson scored 18 points for the Gamecocks, while Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray had 10 each.

Aaliyah Wilson scored 16 points to lead Arkansas (13-10, 2-8), which shot just 27.7 percent (18 of 65) in the loss.

South Carolina never trailed and led by as many as 33 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: While the Gamecocks did lose at home to Tennessee, that defeat appears to have awakened Coates — a welcomed sign for the back-to-back SEC Tournament champions who are trying to return to the Final Four after falling short last season.

Arkansas: After starting the season 9-0, the Razorbacks are 4-10 in their last 14 games. They are 43-42 overall in three seasons under former ESPN analyst Jimmy Dykes, 15-27 in the SEC, and in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

While South Carolina is likely to lose some votes for its loss to Tennessee, the follow-up win over a ranked Kentucky team and blowout victory at Arkansas should limit how far the Gamecocks fall.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Auburn on Thursday.

Arkansas visits Florida on Thursday.