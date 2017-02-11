Coastal Carolina slowly pulls away from Georgia Southern

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Colton Ray-St Cyr and Jaylen Shaw each scored 16 points and Coastal Carolina avenged an early season loss to Georgia Southern with an 82-70 victory on Saturday.

Ray-St Cyr had 10 rebounds, and Shivaughn Wiggins and Elijah Wilson each added 13 points for Coastal Carolina (12-13, 7-5 Sun Belt), which has won three of four.

The Chanticleers shot an even 50 percent and won the rebound battle 46-24, including 11-3 on the offensive end.

Ike Smith led all scorers with 25 points for Georgia Southern (16-9, 9-3), which entered the day in a three-way tie atop the Sun Belt standings with Georgia State and Arkansas State.

Coastal Carolina held a 17-point lead before the Eagles battled back to 44-37 at the half and getting to within two (46-44) on a Smith 3 with 17:18 left. The game remained close until a 12-6 spurt gave the Chanticleers a nine-point lead, and they kept the Eagles at bay the rest of the way.