Coastal Carolina pulls away in overtime, beats South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Wilson scored 21 points, Demario Beck and Colton Ray-St Cyr each had double-doubles, and Coastal Carolina beat South Alabama 81-77 in overtime on Monday night.

Trhae Mitchell scored for South Alabama with 6.2 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 68-all and Jaylen Shaw was off at the other end. In overtime, the Jaguars got within three points twice in the final 25 seconds but Ray-St Cyr hit two free throws at the 21-second mark and Wilson went 1 of 2 with 4.9 seconds left to push it to a two-possession lead.

Beck had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Ray-St Cyr added 15 points and 16 boards to help the Chanticleers hold a 51-40 advantage on the glass.

Shaw added 10 points with seven assists for Coastal Carolina (14-14, 9-6 Sun Belt), which hit 11 3-pointers — with four apiece from Wilson and Ray-St Cyr.

Ken Williams led South Alabama (13-14, 6-8) with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

South Alabama had a 39-25 lead at halftime after holding the Chanticleers to 33.3 percent shooting.