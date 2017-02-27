9:47 pm, February 27, 2017
Coastal Carolina edges Louisiana-Monroe in 77-72 win

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:30 pm 02/27/2017 09:30pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Shivaughn Wiggins scored 18 points and Colton Ray-St Cyr scored 16 and the two combined to shoot 14 for 21 from floor and Coastal Carolina beat Louisiana-Monroe 77-72 on Monday night.

Jaylen Shaw made a pair of free throws to give Coastal Carolina (15-15, 10-7 Big South) a 71-70 lead with 64 seconds left and the Chanticleers led the rest of the way. Ray-St Cyr added a layup, and Shaw’s dunk with 19 seconds left sealed it.

Marcus Washington turned the ball over and Elijah Wilson added a pair of foul shots to end the scoring. Coastal Carolina was 28-for-56 from the floor and Louisiana-Monroe (8-21, 2-14) went 23 for 61 (38 percent).

Shaw scored 13 points, Wilson scored 11 and Ray St-Cyr grabbed nine rebounds.

Marvin Jean-Pierre scored 14 points, Sam McDaniel and Marcus Washington each scored 13 and Travis Munnings and Nick Coppola both scored 12 points for the Warhawks.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
