Cleveland State wins 2nd road game, holds off UIC 66-63

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 7:08 pm 02/11/2017 07:08pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Demonte Flannigan scored three of his 11 points and grabbed a key rebound during a closing 8-2 run, and Cleveland State beat Illinois-Chicago 66-63 on Saturday for just its second road win this season.

Flannigan split a pair of free throws and added a layup, and Jibri Blount made a free throw to give the Vikings a 62-61 lead. Tarkus Ferguson missed a 3-pointer on the Flames next possession, and Flannigan grabbed the rebound. Kasheem Thomas and Kenny Carpenter then made jumpers to cap the Vikings’ 8-0 spurt with 41 seconds left.

Marcus Ottey made a pair of free throws to pull the Flames to 66-63 with 16 seconds remaining, and Bobby Word missed a free throw on the other end and Ferguson grabbed the rebound. Ferguson ran the floor, but his pump-fake, 3-pointer hit the front of the rim with three seconds left.

Word had 13 points for Cleveland State (8-18, 4-10 Horizon League). Tai Odiase scored 17 points to lead UIC (13-13, 6-7).

