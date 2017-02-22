12:37 am, February 22, 2017
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Clavell, Colorado State beat New Mexico 68-56

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 12:17 am 02/22/2017 12:17am
Colorado State's Gian Clavell (3) shoots a 3-pointer over New Mexico's Damien Jefferson (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Juan Antonio Labreche)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gian Clavell scored 24 points and had an answer when Colorado State needed it as the Rams beat New Mexico 68-56 on Tuesday night.

The Rams (19-9, 11-4 Mountain West) never trailed in the game. Emmanuel Omogbo added a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Clavell had four 3-pointers, three steals and two blocks.

Clavell even took care of the boisterous opposing crowd, shushing it with a finger to his lips following a jumper to halt a 6-0 Lobos’ run that had cut the score to 38-35. New Mexico got as close as 40-38 early in the second half, but the Rams went on a 15-5 run to regain control.

Elijah Brown had 20 points for the Lobos (16-12, 9-7) and Sam Logwood added 11.

