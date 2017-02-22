Clavell, Colorado State beat New Mexico 68-56

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gian Clavell scored 24 points and had an answer when Colorado State needed it as the Rams beat New Mexico 68-56 on Tuesday night.

The Rams (19-9, 11-4 Mountain West) never trailed in the game. Emmanuel Omogbo added a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Clavell had four 3-pointers, three steals and two blocks.

Clavell even took care of the boisterous opposing crowd, shushing it with a finger to his lips following a jumper to halt a 6-0 Lobos’ run that had cut the score to 38-35. New Mexico got as close as 40-38 early in the second half, but the Rams went on a 15-5 run to regain control.

Elijah Brown had 20 points for the Lobos (16-12, 9-7) and Sam Logwood added 11.