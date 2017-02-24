12:39 am, February 24, 2017
60° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Two DC police officers and a suspect have been shot in the 1400 block of Morse Street in Northeast.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Childress shines on senior…

Childress shines on senior night, UCSB beats UC Riverside

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 12:19 am 02/24/2017 12:19am
Share

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Eric Childress made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Clifton Powell Jr. added four 3s and 16 points, and UC Santa Barbara beat UC Riverside 68-61 on Thursday night.

Childress, UCSB’s lone senior on senior night, entered tied for fourth in school history with 394 career assists and ranked second with 146 steals. He needed 10 assists to pass Phillip Turner (403) and move into third but he finished with just two.

Childress hit three early 3-pointers to put the Gauchos up 20-11 but Riverside pulled within 32-31 at the break. The Gauchos scored the first eight points of the second half and Riverside didn’t score until the 14:32 mark.

Jarriesse Blackmon chipped in 10 points for UC Santa Barbara (5-21, 3-11 Big West) and Alex Hart had nine points and 15 rebounds. The Gauchos had lost nine of their last 10 games — which included the longest losing streak since their 1998-99 season.

Malik Thames led UC Riverside (7-18, 5-9) with four 3-pointers and 14 points. Secean Johnson added 12 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Childress shines on senior…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball