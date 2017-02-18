3:31 pm, February 18, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Chealey scores 29 to help C-of-Charleston top Northeastern

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 3:25 pm 02/18/2017 03:25pm
BOSTON (AP) — Joe Chealey made 6 of 8 3-point shots and scored 29 points and College of Charleston defeated Northeastern 85-71 on Saturday.

Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller each scored 21 as Charleston had the hot hand, shooting a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing at a 63 percent clip from the floor (32 of 51). Riller dropped in five 3-pointers.

Charleston (21-8, 12-4 Colonial Athletic Association) avenged a two-point loss to Northeastern on Feb. 9, and remains a half-game behind CAA leader UNC Wilmington (12-3). Charleston edged Wilmington 67-66 on Feb. 2.

Maxime Boursiquot hit back-to-back buckets to cap a 13-0 run that pulled Northeastern into a 48-48 tie with 13:57 remaining. Charleston’s Cameron Johnson converted a 3-point play that was the start of a 20-8 breakaway run by the Cougars over the next six minutes, capped by a Chealey defensive rebound and layup.

TJ Williams scored 18 to lead Northeastern (14-14, 7-9) which made 11 3-pointers.

