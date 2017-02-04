4:41 pm, February 5, 2017
Charles hits late layup, SF Austin beats NW State 75-73, OT

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:22 pm
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — TJ Holyfield found Ty Charles breaking to the basket and Charles slipped in a layup with one second left to give Stephen F. Austin a 75-73 overtime win over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Northwestern State’s Devonte Hall had just missed a jumper with nine seconds remaining. Leon Gilmore III grabbed the rebound, raced down court, threw the ball across court to Holyfield, and Holyfield quickly hit Charles underneath.

Hall hit a trey for a 73-70 lead with 48 seconds left in the extra period. SFA’s Dallas Cameron answered with his only points in the second half, drilling a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining. Cameron finished with 16 points overall.

Holyfield had 15 points and Charles added 14 with five assists for SFA (12-11, 7-4 Southland Conference) which has beaten the Demons in 16 out of 21, including nine straight.

Ishmael Lane led the Demons (9-12, 3-7) with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

