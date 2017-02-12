Charles, Champion lead Holy Cross over Lehigh

WORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Karl Charles scored 15 points, Robert Champion 13 and Holy Cross defeated Lehigh 61-45 on Sunday.

Malachi Alexander added 11 points and five steals and Anthony Thompson 10 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (13-14, 7-7).

Kyle Leufroy scored 12 points and Tim Kempton had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (14-11, 8-6 Patriot), who had a two-game win streak end. Kempton’s double-double was his third straight and 15th of the season, and he broke the school career rebounding record with 1,015, two more than Daren Queenan (1984-88). Kahron Ross reached 500 assists, the third Lehigh player to do so. Lehigh shot just 29 percent.

Holy Cross led 26-23 at halftime and pulled away in the second half with Champion’s basket at 9:50 giving the Crusaders a double-digit lead they maintained.

A Champion 3-pointer made it a 22-point lead with 1½ minutes remaining.