Charles blocks shot late, helps EKU beat Jacksonville State

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:23 pm 02/23/2017 09:23pm
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Nick Mayo scored 22 points and Zach Charles blocked a key shot late to help Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville State 68-65 on Thursday night.

Mayo’s jumper with 1:20 to play gave Eastern Kentucky a 63-61 lead, and the Colonels shot 4 of 4 from the line to stretch it to 67-64 with 26 seconds left. Greg Tucker missed a 3-pointer for Jacksonville State, but the Gamecocks forced a turnover on the Colonels’ next possession.

Ashton Spears made a free throw to pull Jacksonville State to 67-65. EKU’s Asante Gist missed a pair of free throws, and Charles blocked a Tyrik Edwards layup with four seconds remaining to seal it.

Gist added 16 points for Eastern Kentucky (11-19, 4-11 Ohio Valley). Charles blocked a career-high five shots and grabbed six rebounds.

Tucker scored 24 points to lead Jacksonville State (16-14, 8-7).

NCAA Basketball
