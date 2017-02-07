10:54 am, February 8, 2017
Central Michigan beats Ohio 97-87 behind Keene’s 41 points

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:29 pm 02/07/2017 09:29pm
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Keene scored 41 points with nine 3-pointers, Braylon Rayson added 21 points with four assists, and Central Michigan beat Ohio 97-87 on Tuesday night to win its second straight.

It was Keene’s fifth 40-point game of the season. Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison (2006) is only other player in last 20 seasons with five such games.

Cecil Williams grabbed 11 rebounds for the Chippewas, who outscored the Bobcats 34-14 in the paint. Keene was 15 of 25 from the floor, including 9 of 18 from distance.

Keene scored 21 points with four 3s in the first half and the Chippewas led 54-49 at halftime after shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.

Keene’s layup put Central Michigan up by 12 with 11:34 to go in the second half, and the Chippewas pulled away 90-77 with 4:30 left after 13-2 run in which Keene scored 10, including three 3s.

Jaaron Simmons scored 30 points with four 3-pointers and Jordan Dartis added 21 with five 3s for Ohio (14-8, 6-5). Gavin Block scored 15 points.

