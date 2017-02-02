5:14 am, February 4, 2017
Central Arkansas pulls away to beat Northwestern State

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:54 pm 02/02/2017 10:54pm
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Howard had 33 points, Derreck Brooks added 22 points, seven rebounds and a career-high nine assists, and Central Arkansas beat Northwestern State 107-97 on Thursday night.

Howard made 9 of 13 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and 11 of 13 foul shots to go with five assists for the Bears (5-18, 4-6 Southland), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Mathieu Kamba scored 16, Darraja Parnell had 12 points and Jeff Lowery 11.

Central Arkansas pulled away late with a 7-0 run to lead 105-95 on Brooks’ free throws with 26 seconds left.

Northwestern State made 13 of 25 from 3-point range and had a 10-point lead late in the first half.

Sabri Thompson scored 24 points, Iziahiah Sweeney had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Demons (9-11, 3-6). Tra’von Joseph had 16 points and Devonte Hall added 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

