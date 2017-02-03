10:11 pm, February 3, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, effective nationwide.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cassell, Washington lead as…

Cassell, Washington lead as Iona beats Rider 95-76

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:18 pm 02/03/2017 09:18pm
Share

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Sam Cassell Jr. scored a career-high 29 points, Jordan Washington added 24 and Iona rolled to a 95-76 victory over Rider on Friday night for its sixth straight win.

Cassell was 10 of 16 from the floor and made seven 3-pointers, and Washington was 10-of-14 shooting. Jon Severe chipped in 17 points for the Gaels (16-8, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Jimmie Taylor scored 16 points and Anthony Durham had 15 for Rider (13-11, 6-7), which outrebounded the Gaels 46-35 but shot just 30 of 77 (39 percent) from the floor.

The Gaels had a 10-point lead about seven minutes in, built a 45-31 halftime advantage and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Iona finished 35 of 63 (56 percent) from the field, including 13 of 22 (59 percent) from long range.

Iona has won eight on the last nine games in the series.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cassell, Washington lead as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball