Casimir scores 27, to help Iona win, climb into 2nd place

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:22 pm 02/17/2017 10:22pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Schadrac Casimir made four 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Iona rallied to beat Marist 95-88 on Friday night and climb into a second-place tie in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Jordan Washington added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Rickey McGill scored 15 points, Sam Cassell Jr. 14 and E.J. Crawford 10 for the Gaels (18-10, 11-6), who moved into second place with idle Saint Peter’s.

Khallid Hart scored 26 points, Ryan Funk 20 and Brian Parker 14 with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Red Foxes (6-22, 3-14), who have lost eight straight. Kentrall Brooks had 10 rebounds.

Iona trailed by six midway through the second half but rallied to build a five-point lead on a 3-point play by McGill with 52 seconds remaining. Hart sank a deep 3-pointer with 40 seconds left but the Gaels went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch.

