Carrington scores 41 as Seton Hall edges No. 20 Creighton

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 10:26 pm 02/15/2017 10:26pm
Creighton center Justin Patton, left, and Seton Hall guard Madison Jones struggle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Khadeen Carrington tallied the final 10 points of his career-high 41 in the closing minute and Seton Hall made a big stride toward the NCAA Tournament with an 87-81 victory over No. 20 Creighton on Wednesday night.

Desi Rodriguez had 18 points and big man Angel Delgado got going in second half and added 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Pirates (16-9, 6-7 Big East) opened a crucial three-game home stand with a big win.

Marcus Foster had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for Creighton (21-5, 8-5), which lost for only the second time on the road this season. Justin Patton added 15 points and Khyri Thomas and Cole Huff had 13 apiece for the Bluejays.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Hosts Georgetown on Sunday.

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 2 Villanova on Saturday.

