Carey scores 19 points, sparks Wagner past CCSU, 70-60

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Michael Carey scored 19 points and Wagner rolled to a 70-60 win over Central Connecticut State in a Northeast Conference battle Thursday night.

The Seahawks took an eight-point lead into intermission, 35-27, but CCSU rallied to cut that lead to three, 35-32 on Austin Nehls 3-pointer a couple minutes into the second half. Carey kicked-started the Wagner offense with a pair of free throws.

Carey hit 8 of 12 shots from the field and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds to lead Wagner (10-11, 6-5). Corey Henson added 13 points as the team shot a collective 22 of 49 from the field (44.9 percent), including 4 of 14 from beyond the 3-point arc, and converted 22 of 28 shots from the free throw line.

Nehls scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (4-18, 2-9), who hit just 20 of 53 shots from the field but hit 6 of 18 from deep.