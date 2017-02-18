Canada helps No. 18 UCLA women top No. 9 Washington 90-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 22 points to lead UCLA to a 90-79 upset victory over No. 9 Washington on Friday night.

The Bruins (19-7, 10-5 Pac-12) weren’t even sure if Canada would play since she left the previous game with a neck injury and didn’t practice all week. She didn’t start, but she sure helped as UCLA won its 26th consecutive home game, dating to last season.

Monique Billings added 19 points and Nicole Kornet 15 for the Bruins.

Washington’s Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 39 points in the loss. Chantel Osahor had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Plum is closing in on second place on the NCAA’s career scoring list. Jackie Stiles is No. 1 with 3,393 career points and Britney Griner second with 3,283, while Plum is at 3,280 — just three from tying Griner.

Washington (24-4, 12-3) should’ve felt a bit at home as Los Angeles endured an all-day rainstorm on Friday, similar to weather the Huskies often face in Seattle, but Washington’s four-game win streak came to an end.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: didn’t have control at any point in this game and found that Pauley Pavilion is indeed a tough place to win on the road, but it’s just one small hiccup in a stellar season.

UCLA: played well and put its unproductive four-game road trip, in which it lost three games, in the rear-view mirror with a good offense and doing just enough on the defensive end.

UP NEXT

Washington: stays in Los Angeles, where it will play USC on Sunday. The Huskies already beat the Trojans 77-67 in January.

UCLA: hosts Washington State on Sunday, and the Bruins will seek to avenge a difficult January weekend in Washington where they lost at Washington State (82-73) and Washington.