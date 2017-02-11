7:47 pm, February 11, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Campbell beats Presbyterian 70-57,…

Campbell beats Presbyterian 70-57, led by Clemons’ 23

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 7:07 pm 02/11/2017 07:07pm
Share

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons tied his career best with six 3-pointers and scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half, and Campbell never trailed in beating Presbyterian 70-57 on Saturday.

Kyre’ Hamer added 15 points, with 13 coming in the second half, and Shane Whitfield and Cory Gensler had 11 points apiece for the Fighting Camels (13-13, 6-8 Big South), who shot 51.2 percent from the floor while holding the Blue Hose to 39.3 percent.

Hamer hit a 3-pointer to give the Fighting Camels a 60-49 lead with 3:30 left.

Campbell shot 11 of 23 from behind the arc (47.8 percent) to Presbyterian’s 2 of 12 (16.7 percent). Last season, Campbell made 13 of 24 from distance at the Templeton Center.

Ed Drew scored 13 points, Jaron Withers had 12, and Armel TeTe 10 for the Blue Hose (5-20, 1-13), who have lost four straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Campbell beats Presbyterian 70-57,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball