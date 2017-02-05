California blows big lead but holds off Colorado 77-66

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Moore scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, Grant Mullins made eight free throws over the final 71 seconds and California held off a late surge to beat Colorado 77-66 on Sunday afternoon.

Ivan Rabb had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Mullins scored 16 and Jabari Bird added 10 points and six rebounds to help the Golden Bears to their fourth consecutive win and 12th in 13 games against Colorado at Haas Pavilion.

California (17-6, 8-3 Pac-12) also moved into a tie for third place with UCLA. Both teams are two games behind No. 5 Arizona and No. 13 Oregon.

Derrick White scored 25 points and Toby Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds for Colorado (13-11, 3-8). Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle remains one win shy of 200 for his career.

Colorado trailed by as many as 23 in the first half but pulled within 62-57 on White’s 3-pointer with 3:18 remaining.

Mullins followed with a 3-pointer — California’s only basket over the final five minutes — to stop the slide and the Bears made 12 of 14 free throws to seal the win.