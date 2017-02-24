12:39 am, February 24, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Two DC police officers and a suspect have been shot in the 1400 block of Morse Street in Northeast.

Cal State Bakersfield clinches at least a share of WAC title

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 12:22 am 02/24/2017 12:22am
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Shon Briggs scored 20 points and Cal State Bakersfield beat Missouri-Kansas City 71-62 on Thursday night to clinch at least a share of the Western Athletic Conference title.

The Roadrunners’ victory combined with New Mexico State’s loss to Utah Valley earlier Thursday night gave Bakersfield (20-7, 11-1) a two-game lead over the Aggies and Grand Canyon with two games to go.

Dedrick Basile added 15 points and Jaylin Airington 12 for the Roadrunners, who picked up their ninth straight win while ending the Kangaroos’ five-game win streak, which began after UMKC’s loss to Bakersfield on Jan. 28.

Dashawn King scored 16 points, Broderick Newbill 14 and LaVell Boyd 11 for UMKC (15-14, 7-5).

UMKC was within four points, 63-59, with two minutes left but Airington and Briggs scored consecutive baskets and the Roadrunners added six free throws in winning by nine, their largest lead.

NCAA Basketball