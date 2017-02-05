1:14 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » BYU slips past Portland…

BYU slips past Portland with late rally for 73-62 win

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:58 am 02/05/2017 12:58am
Share

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Eric Mika scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help BYU slip past Portland late in the second half for a 73-62 win Saturday night.

Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws added 15 points apiece for BYU (17-8, 8-4 West Coast Conference), and L.J. Rose had 10. The Cougars shot just 39 percent from the field but went 28 for 39 from the foul line.

Trailing by six with 4:37 left to play, BYU got a 3-pointer from Davin Guinn to spark a 13-0 run to make it 68-61 as Portland went cold. The Pilots missed seven of their last eight shots and had five turnovers over the final seven minutes, enabling BYU, which trailed at the break, to pull steadily away.

Gabe Taylor led Portland (9-5, 2-10) with 20 points. D’Marques Tyson scored 13 points and Jazz Johnson 10.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » BYU slips past Portland…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball