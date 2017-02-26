Burke, Canada lead No. 25 UCLA women past Arizona St 55-52

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Jordan Canada had 12 with eight boards and eight assists and No. 15 UCLA held off Arizona State 55-52 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Relli Richardson hit a 3-pointer and the Sun Devils made four free throws for a 7-0 run and a 52-50 lead with 1:46 to play.

Canada tied it with two free throws on the next possession and Nicole Kornet made 1 of 2 after grabbing an offensive rebound following an ASU turnover. Canada made two more at 21 seconds after a Sun Devils miss and they missed two more 3s in the closing seconds.

The Bruins (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter while the Sun Devils (18-11, 9–9) were 4 of 9.

Sophie Bruner had 20 points to move into seventh place on Arizona State’s career list and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Sun Devils had a 10-0 run in the second period for a seven-point lead, the biggest for either team.