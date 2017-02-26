5:11 pm, February 26, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Joseph Wapner, who presided over 'The People's Court' on TV, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Burke, Canada lead No.…

Burke, Canada lead No. 25 UCLA women past Arizona St 55-52

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 4:47 pm 02/26/2017 04:47pm
Share

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Jordan Canada had 12 with eight boards and eight assists and No. 15 UCLA held off Arizona State 55-52 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Relli Richardson hit a 3-pointer and the Sun Devils made four free throws for a 7-0 run and a 52-50 lead with 1:46 to play.

Canada tied it with two free throws on the next possession and Nicole Kornet made 1 of 2 after grabbing an offensive rebound following an ASU turnover. Canada made two more at 21 seconds after a Sun Devils miss and they missed two more 3s in the closing seconds.

The Bruins (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter while the Sun Devils (18-11, 9–9) were 4 of 9.

Sophie Bruner had 20 points to move into seventh place on Arizona State’s career list and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Sun Devils had a 10-0 run in the second period for a seven-point lead, the biggest for either team.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Burke, Canada lead No.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball