Buffalo hits 11 3-pointers, routs Ball State 96-69

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:27 pm 02/03/2017 11:27pm
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Blake Hamilton had 25 points and eight assists to lead Buffalo in a 96-69 rout of Ball State on Friday night.

Buffalo (11-12, 5-5 Mid-American) has won back-to-back games since a pair of one-point losses. Ball State (15-8, 6-4) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Hamilton finished 9-of-15 shooting, and Nick Perkins added 21 points for the Bulls, who shot 50 percent (33 of 66) from the field and 11 of 24 from long range.

Franko House scored 24 points to lead Ball State. Tayler Persons added 15 points.

The Bulls took the lead for good midway through the first half and built a 44-38 halftime lead. Hamilton made a 3-pointer to stretch Buffalo’s lead to 53-42 with 17 minutes left, and the Bulls had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

