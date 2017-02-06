Bucknell hits 9 1st-half 3-pointers, cruises by Holy Cross

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Zach Thomas scored a career-high 27 points, including four of Bucknell’s 13 3-pointers, and the Bison beat Holy Cross 82-68 on Monday night for their seventh straight double-digit victory.

Stephen Brown hit an open 3-pointer, after an extra pass from Kimbal Mackenzie, late in the first half and Mackenzie made a transition 3 on Bucknell’s next possession for a 47-29 lead. The Bison shot 62.5 percent, including 9 of 16 from distance, and had 13 assists on 15 field goals. Holy Cross cut it to 48-33 after Patrick Benzan hit a runner over two defenders at the buzzer.

Thomas made four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 16 points, and Mackenzie added two 2s and 11 points.

Mackenzie finished with 17 points and seven assists for Bucknell (19-6, 11-1 Patriot), which leads the league by three games. Thomas was 7 of 9 from the field and 9 for 10 at the line for his fifth 20-point game of the season.

Robert Champion scored 19 points for Holy Cross (12-13, 6-6). Malachi Alexander and Benzan each added 15 points.