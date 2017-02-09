Buchanan’s 23 lifts SC Upstate past Jacksonville 70-67

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Michael Buchanan scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including two late baskets, and grabbed 12 rebounds to help South Carolina Upstate turn back Jacksonville 70-67 on Thursday night.

The Spartans were 12 down at halftime but took over in the second half, going up by 10 on a Buchanan layup midway through. The Dolphins recovered and tied it at 64 on a Marcel White 3-pointer with 2:25 left. Buchanan made a layup and after a Jacksonville miss, he got the ball down low again and scored at 1:24.

Cody Helgeland’s 3 from the right corner with 19.2 to play cut it to one but the Spartans made just 1 of 3 free throws. Jacksonville had almost 15 seconds to tie or win it but twice penetrated the lane and kicked out it, the first one almost a turnover, the second one grabbed by Malik Moore, who made 1 of 2 with .04 left.

Upstate (16-11, 6-4 Atlantic Sun) finished just 12 of 23 from the foul line.

White hit six 3s and scored 22 points for Jacksonville (15-12, 3-7).